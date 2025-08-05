Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 5 at 3:46PM MDT until August 5 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Campo, or 21

miles north of Boise City, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Campo.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.