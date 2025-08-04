Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 4 at 9:43PM MDT until August 4 at 10:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 943 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles southwest

of Pritchett, or 28 miles southwest of Springfield, moving southeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Baca and eastern Las Animas Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.