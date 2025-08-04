Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 4 at 8:46PM MDT until August 4 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 846 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Kim,

or 33 miles west of Springfield, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Baca and southeastern Las Animas Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.