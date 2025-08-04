Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 4 at 8:46PM MDT until August 4 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 846 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Kim,
or 33 miles west of Springfield, moving south at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Baca and southeastern Las Animas Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.