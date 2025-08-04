Skip to Content
Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 4 at 6:46PM MDT until August 4 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
New
Published 6:46 PM

At 646 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 23 miles south of
John Martin Reservoir, or 31 miles southwest of Lamar, moving
southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Bent County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.