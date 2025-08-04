Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 4 at 6:46PM MDT until August 4 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 646 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 23 miles south of

John Martin Reservoir, or 31 miles southwest of Lamar, moving

southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Bent County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.