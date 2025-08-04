Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 4 at 6:46PM MDT until August 4 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 646 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 23 miles south of
John Martin Reservoir, or 31 miles southwest of Lamar, moving
southwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Bent County.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.