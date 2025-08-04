Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 4 at 4:45PM MDT until August 4 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 444 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wiley, or 11

miles northwest of Lamar, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Wiley, Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens

Reservoir, and Sweetwater Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.