Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 4 at 4:37PM MDT until August 4 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 437 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hasty, or 19
miles west of Lamar, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
John Martin Reservoir, Hasty, and Caddoa.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.