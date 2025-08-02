Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 9:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 932 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pritchett, or 13 miles southwest of Springfield, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Springfield, Pritchett, Vilas, and Campo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.