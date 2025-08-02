Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 9:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 932 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pritchett, or 13 miles southwest of Springfield, moving east at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Springfield, Pritchett, Vilas, and Campo.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for
southeastern Colorado.