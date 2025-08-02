Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 7:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 743 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Arlington, or 21 miles north of La Junta, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Las Animas, Cheraw, Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington, John Martin

Reservoir, and Fort Lyon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.