Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 5:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Fountain, or 13 miles south of Colorado Springs,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Pinon, Security,

Security-Widefield, and Stratmoor.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.