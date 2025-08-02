Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles west of Timpas, or 26 miles west of La Junta, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Timpas.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for

southeastern Colorado.