Special Weather Statement issued August 2 at 11:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1115 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles west of Two Buttes Reservoir, or 24 miles northwest of

Springfield, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes and Two Buttes Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.