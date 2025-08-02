Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 2 at 7:47PM MDT until August 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 747 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of
Bristol, or 22 miles northeast of Lamar, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Hartman.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.