Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 2 at 7:47PM MDT until August 2 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 747 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of

Bristol, or 22 miles northeast of Lamar, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Hartman.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.