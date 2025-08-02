Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 2 at 5:38PM MDT until August 2 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

SVRPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 537 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Higbee, or 10

miles south of North La Junta, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Higbee.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.