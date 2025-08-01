Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 7:39PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 739 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 13 miles south of Lamar to 9 miles southwest of
Campo. Movement was east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Springfield, Vilas, Campo, Two Buttes, and Two Buttes Reservoir.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.