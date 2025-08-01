Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 7:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 734 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles west of Kit Carson, or 38 miles west of Cheyenne Wells, moving

southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Kiowa

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.