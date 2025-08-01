Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 7:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 734 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles west of Kit Carson, or 38 miles west of Cheyenne Wells, moving
southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Kiowa
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.