Special Weather Statement issued August 1 at 4:34PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 433 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Gulnare, or 14 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Trinidad, Aguilar, Hoehne, Gulnare, and Boncarbo.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.