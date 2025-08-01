Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 4:48PM MDT until August 1 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 4:48 PM

At 447 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Segundo, or 14
miles southwest of Trinidad, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Raton Pass.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

National Weather Service

