Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 4:48PM MDT until August 1 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 448 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest

of Delhi, or 36 miles west of La Junta, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Otero, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo

Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.