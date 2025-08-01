Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 1 at 4:48PM MDT until August 1 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 448 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest
of Delhi, or 36 miles west of La Junta, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southwestern Otero, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo
Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.