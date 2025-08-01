Flash Flood Warning issued August 1 at 3:10PM MDT until August 1 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 310 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cokedale, Boncarbo and Segundo.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Lorencito Canyon, Cottonwood Canyon, Colorado Canyon, Burro

Canyon, Wet Canyon, Reilly Canyon, Wolf Canyon, Mulligan Canyon,

Chinamans Canyon, Chicosa Arroyo and Apishapa River.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.