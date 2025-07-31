Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

southwestern Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, locally heavy rainfall, and

up to penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Stratmoor, Fort

Carson, Security, Security-Widefield, Peterson Space Force Base, and

Cimarron Hills.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.