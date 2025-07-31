Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 544 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
southwestern Colorado Springs, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, locally heavy rainfall, and
up to penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Stratmoor, Fort
Carson, Security, Security-Widefield, Peterson Space Force Base, and
Cimarron Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.