Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles east of Greenhorn Mountain to near

Farisita. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, locally heavy rainfall and

brief nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Walsenburg, Colorado City, and northeastern Spring Burn Scar north of

Highway 160.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.