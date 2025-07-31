Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 5:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles east of Greenhorn Mountain to near
Farisita. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, locally heavy rainfall and
brief nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Walsenburg, Colorado City, and northeastern Spring Burn Scar north of
Highway 160.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

National Weather Service

