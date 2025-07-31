Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 3:42PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 341 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18
miles northwest of Greenhorn Mountain, or 37 miles west of Pueblo,
moving east at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, locally heavy rainfall and
brief penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Rosita.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.