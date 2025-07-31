Skip to Content
Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 7:24PM MDT until July 31 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

August 1, 2025 2:49 AM
At 724 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 3.5 to 4.5 inches in 1 hour.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Southeastern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Pinon,
Security-Widefield, Fort Carson, Pueblo West and Peterson Space
Force Base.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

National Weather Service

