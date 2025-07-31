Flash Flood Warning issued July 31 at 5:45PM MDT until July 31 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 845 PM MDT.

* At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2.5 to 3.5 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Southern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs, Stratmoor,

Fort Carson, Security, Peterson Space Force Base,

Security-Widefield and Cimarron Hills.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.