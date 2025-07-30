Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 9 miles south of Forder to 7 miles north of
Crowley. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of western Kiowa and
central Crowley Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.