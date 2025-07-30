Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 6:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 638 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles south of Waugh Mountain, or 50 miles southwest of Colorado

Springs, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible. Heavy rain could cause streams and creeks to run

high. Mud/rock slides could occur along Highway 50.

Locations impacted include…

Texas Creek, Coaldale, Cotopaxi, and Waugh Mountain.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.