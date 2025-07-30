Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 4:37PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 436 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Ellicott, or 21 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving east at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Hanover, Yoder, Truckton, Schriever Space Force Base, and Ellicott.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.