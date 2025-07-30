Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 4:31PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 431 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Villa Grove, or 52 miles north of Alamosa, moving northeast at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Villa Grove.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.