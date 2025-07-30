Skip to Content
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 30 at 4:28PM MDT until July 30 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 4:28 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Fremont County in central Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 428 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Canon City,
or 30 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southwest at 5
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Florence, Royal Gorge, and Canon City.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

National Weather Service

