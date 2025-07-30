Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 6:08PM MDT until July 30 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Costilla County in south central Colorado…

South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

Western Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 608 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

La Veta, Spanish Peaks, Cuchara Pass, Cuchara, Indian Creek on the

southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway

160 in Huerfano county and southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of

Highway 160 in Costilla county.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian

Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.