Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 5:53PM MDT until July 30 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Chaffee County in central Colorado…
Northwestern Fremont County in central Colorado…
* Until 900 PM MDT.
* At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1
hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Areas of
debris flow may be possible along roadways.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Salida, Swissvale and northeastern Decker Burn Scar.
This includes the following high risk locations…
County Road 101 and Bear Creek to Highway 50 and County Roads 108
and 108A.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.