Flash Flood Warning issued July 30 at 3:10PM MDT until July 30 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 310 PM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Western Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Stratmoor.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.