Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 5:47PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 12 miles northwest of Eads to near Haswell to 8

miles east of Sugar City. These storms were nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Haswell and Arlington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.