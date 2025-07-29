Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:48PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 348 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Rush, or 37 miles southwest of Limon, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Rush.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.