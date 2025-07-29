Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Pueblo Reservoir, or near Pueblo, moving north at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Western Pueblo, Pueblo Reservoir, and Pueblo West.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.