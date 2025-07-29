Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms 16 miles northwest of Tyrone, or 30 miles north of
Trinidad, moving northwest at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central
Huerfano and north central Las Animas Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.