Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:28PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 16 miles northwest of Tyrone, or 30 miles north of

Trinidad, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Huerfano and north central Las Animas Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.