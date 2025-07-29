Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 3:24PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 324 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Lamar to 12 miles west of

Two Buttes Reservoir to 16 miles south of Higbee. Movement was

northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Granada, and Two Buttes Reservoir.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.