Flash Flood Warning issued July 29 at 5:33PM MDT until July 29 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 845 PM MDT.

* At 533 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2.5 to 3.5 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Boone, Pueblo Depot and Avondale.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.