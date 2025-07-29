Flash Flood Warning issued July 29 at 5:17PM MDT until July 29 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 517 PM MDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Emergency management reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pueblo, Pueblo Reservoir and Pueblo West.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.