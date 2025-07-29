Flash Flood Warning issued July 29 at 4:47PM MDT until July 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Oak Ridge burn scar in…

East Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

Western Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 800 PM MDT.

* At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Oak Ridge Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of

rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation

and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding in and around the Oak Ridge

Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around

the Oak Ridge Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Beulah and Oak Ridge Burn Scar.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Beulah Water Intake.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Oak Ridge Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.