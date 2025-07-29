Flash Flood Warning issued July 29 at 4:47PM MDT until July 29 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Oak Ridge burn scar in…
East Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…
Western Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 800 PM MDT.
* At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Oak Ridge Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of
rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1
hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud slides near
steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation
and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding in and around the Oak Ridge
Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Oak Ridge Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Beulah and Oak Ridge Burn Scar.
This includes the following high risk locations…
Beulah Water Intake.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Oak Ridge Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.