Special Weather Statement issued July 26 at 4:43PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 443 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles west of Elkhart, moving northeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Baca
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.