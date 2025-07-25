Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 4:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Gulnare, or 23 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving northeast at 5

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Aguilar, Spanish Peaks, and Gulnare.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.