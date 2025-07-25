Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 4:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 425 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Royal Gorge, or 36 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving east

at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Heavy rain, wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Royal Gorge and Canon City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.