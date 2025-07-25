Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 1:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 138 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles east of Victor, or 11 miles southwest of Colorado Springs,

moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Southwestern Colorado Springs and Fort Carson.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.