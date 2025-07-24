Flash Flood Warning issued July 24 at 2:52PM MDT until July 24 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado…

Northwestern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 252 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Very heavy rain is continuing to fall. Additional rainfall

amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Heavy

rain has fallen over this area over the last couple of days. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Texas Creek, Cotopaxi, Coaldale, Howard and Hillside.

This includes the following high risk locations…

Cutty’s Resort On Hayden Creek Road, Big Cottonwood Creek along

County Road 40 and Cottonwood Creek at County Road 39 and Highway 50.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.