Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 5:46PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 5:46 PM

At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles southeast of Stonewall, or 24 miles west of Trinidad, moving
east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Segundo and Weston.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

