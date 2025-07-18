Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 5:41PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13
miles northeast of Walsenburg, or 36 miles south of Pueblo, moving
east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central
Huerfano, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.