Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 230 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Starkville, or 7 miles southeast of Trinidad, moving southeast at 30
mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Trinidad, Starkville, and Raton Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.