Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 2:33PM MDT until July 18 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

FFWPUB

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 2

hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville and Raton Pass.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.