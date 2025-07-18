Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 2:33PM MDT until July 18 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
FFWPUB
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 545 PM MDT.
* At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 2
hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Trinidad, Cokedale, Starkville and Raton Pass.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.