Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 5:36PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorms near Canon City, or 29 miles southwest of Colorado
Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Royal Gorge and Canon City.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.