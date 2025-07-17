Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 5:36PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Canon City, or 29 miles southwest of Colorado

Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Royal Gorge and Canon City.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.